INDIANA — Joseph Oberhansley, convicted in September of a 2014 Jeffersonville murder and sentenced to life without parole, has filed a notice of appeal in Clark County.
After a 10-day trial that ended Sept. 18, an jury comprised of residents of Allen County found Oberhansley, 39, guilty of murder and a level 4 felony for burglary in the death of Tammy Jo Blanton, 46, his former girlfriend. Blanton was found dead and mutilated in her home by police Sept. 11, 2014. The jury acquitted Oberhansley of rape.
Three days later, the jury recommended that Clark County Circuit Court No. 4 Judge Vicki Carmichael sentence the defendant to life without parole rather than a term of fixed years and on Oct. 13, that sentence was imposed by the court.
On Oct. 27, appellate attorneys for Oberhansley filed an eight-page notice of appeal with the court, requesting a lengthy list of documents and exhibits from the six-year-old case. In total, transcripts and accompanying evidence have been requested from 42 hearing dates between Sept. 15, 2014 through the sentencing hearing. This includes 14 trial dates from Oberhansley's trial in August 2019, which ended in a mistrial, and his second trial in September of this year.
It is not yet clear whether the appeal will apply to all or part of the case. Victoria Casanova, part of the legal team representing Oberhansley in the appeal, said the team will review all documents before determining which potential issues to pursue.
Under Indiana law, the court has 45 days from the date of the notice to provide the requested transcripts and documents, however it's possible the Indiana Supreme Court could grant an extension if warranted.
The Clark County Prosecutor's Office had initially sought the death penalty in this case, filed early in the proceedings. That was amended to a life without parole case in 2019 after Oberhansley successfully petitioned the court to withdraw his insanity defense.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.