JosephO1 (copy) (copy)

Joseph A. Oberhansley is led to the Clark County Jail Sept. 18 after being found guilty of the murder of 46-year-old Tammy Jo Blanton in 2014. On Tuesday, he was sentenced to life without parole. 

 Josh Cook | News and Tribune

JEFFERSONVILLE — Six years after she was found brutally killed and dismembered in her Jeffersonville home, Tammy Jo Blanton's family got to address the man convicted of her murder. 

Joseph Oberhansley was found guilty Sept. 18 of murder and burglary in his ex-girlfriend's death Sept. 11, 2014. Three days later, the jury recommended that he serve life without the possibility of parole, which is the sentence Clark County Circuit Court No. 4 Judge Vicki Carmichael handed down during the Tuesday hearing.

He was also given six years to be served concurrently for the burglary charge, and will be given jail credit for the just over six years he has been held pretrial. 

This story will be updated. 

Tags

Recommended for you