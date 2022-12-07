Fast Freddie

From left are Fred Geswein (Fast Freddie), Amanda Beedy (Diabetes Center), Brook Rose (Diabetes Center Manager), and Meredith Lambe (Floyd Memorial Foundation Executive Director).

The Joslin Diabetes Center received $10,000 for Type 1 Diabetes Education on behalf of the 2022 Fast Freddies Festive Five-Mile Foot Feast in New Albany on Thanksgiving morning. From left are Fred Geswein (Fast Freddie), Amanda Beedy (Diabetes Center), Brook Rose (Diabetes Center Manager), and Meredith Lambe (Floyd Memorial Foundation Executive Director).

