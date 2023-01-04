JEFFERSONVILLE — On Wednesday, the Jeffersonville Police Department was made aware of a social media concern that has been circulating recently, which alluded to an attempted abduction of a 16-year-old that occurred on Salem Noble Road in Jeffersonville on Sunday.
This case was investigated by Jeffersonville Police Department, and it was determined that the individual who offered the ride to the juvenile was an off-duty police officer.
The juvenile was contacted at approximately 11 a.m. and offered a ride by the off-duty police officer because he was walking in a high-volume traffic area, and the officer was concerned for the safety of the juvenile while walking near the roadway.
It is important to note, there is no public safety concern. This lone incident is not related to any other investigations. The Jeffersonville Police Department is committed to the safety of the residents and visitors of our city.
