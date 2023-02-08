JEFFERSONVILLE — Six juveniles and one adult broke into the Kentuckiana Gun Store in Jeffersonville on Tuesday and were arrested after a vehicle and foot chase, police announced Wednesday.
A news release from the Jeffersonville Police Department said officers were called to the store at 5508 Ind. 62 at about 1:19 a.m. Tuesday morning due to an alarm notification.
At the scene, officers found there had been forced entry into the store via the front door of the business. At about that time, Indiana State Police reported seeing a white 2000 Ford Mustang leaving the area at a high rate of speed.
An ISP trooper initiated a stop, which resulted in the driver fleeing the scene in the vehicle.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office and JPD assisted in the pursuit, and used stop sticks on Interstate 65 south near the Kennedy Bridge.
The Mustang continued into Louisville before eventually stopping near St. Catherine Street, according to JPD. Five suspects stayed in the vehicle and two fled on foot, but were later also arrested.
Six of those arrested are juveniles. One adult male taken into custody is identified as Saul Gradiz Alverenga.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call JPD at 812-285-6535, or at the anonymous tips line at 812-218-8477.
