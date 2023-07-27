JEFFERSONVILLE — A standoff and a suspected arson occurred within a block of each other on Wednesday night, as two people were arrested in what Jeffersonville police said are two separate incidents.
According to a JPD news release issued Thursday evening, police officers responded at about 6 p.m. to the 800 block of East Maple Street to conduct a welfare check. Officers found that Henry Hutchinson, 34, was at the residence and was wanted for warrants in Bullitt County, Kentucky.
The department’s Crisis Negotiation and SWAT teams were called to the scene along with the Clark County Emergency Management Agency. At about 8:53 p.m., Hutchinson surrendered without incident.
Hutchinson will be transferred to Kentucky where he has warrants for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, assault, resisting arrest, fleeing and evading law enforcement and drug possession.
At about 8:48 p.m., just a few minutes before Hutchinson surrendered, public safety officials responded to a house fire in the 900 block of East Maple Street. The home and surrounding homes were successfully evacuated and there were no reports of injury, according to JPD.
The fire is a suspected arson, and the suspect was arrested Wednesday night.
Aaron Breeding, 42, is charged with arson and invasion of privacy.
JPD asks anyone with information about the incidents to contact the department at 812-285-6535.
