CLARK COUNTY — A Clark County judge has issued an order affirming the license revocation for adult store Theatair X, two-and-a-half years after Clarksville officials moved to take away the business’ license based on multiple allegations of zoning code violations.
The order was issued Thursday by Clark County Circuit Court No. 4 Judge Vicki Carmichael in a civil case that began in 2019 between the Town of Clarksville and both the owner of Theatair X and owner of the property it sits on along U.S. 31 in Clarksville.
The order states that the business has been “willfully ignorant toward knowledge that sex acts occur in the premises,” and refutes the defense argument that a license revocation wasn’t constitutional due to it not being properly noticed for a previous suspension.
The order, as well as one compelling the business to provide discovery, has not yet been certified as final for purpose of appeal.
On Oct. 4, 2018, several people were arrested on allegations of engaging in sex acts on the property, and the judge’s order states that there had been other similar arrests in the past. The following week, the court issued an inspection warrant for the Clarksville building commissioner to examine “whether there are improper or illegal openings in interior walls between rooms in the building,” according to the order.
Following the inspection, the building commissioner sent a notice of violation, which was received and signed for by a manager of Midwest Entertainment Ventures (MEV), which owns the business itself. Some of the violations were electrical, but others noted openings between peep show booths alleged to allow sex acts between people in the various booths.
A follow-up inspection showed that the electrical issues had been fixed, but that holes remained between the peep show booths, which prompted the town to issue a license suspension, providing the business five days to respond, which it did not. The violation notice also called for the business to close until all required repairs had been made, and all civil penalties paid. Repairs were made to the walls between booths, but the order states that the business remained open during the suspension.
On Feb. 16, 2019, undercover officers arrested four people for public indecency and public nudity, after police say the defendants were observed engaging in sex acts. Nine days later, the Clarksville building commissioner sent notice that Theatair X’s business license had been revoked, based on the suspension within the previous 12 months and that the business had operated during it.The company filed an administrative appeal, and in May 2019, the Clarksville Town Council upheld the revocation and the business filed an appeal in court.
In filings and hearings over the past more than two years, attorneys for Theatair X have argued that the town addressed the notice of suspension to the property owner, AMW Investments, not MEV, the business owner, which made the later revocation unconstitutional. But Judge Carmichael, in her order, said the business’ response to the notice shows, by way of repairs and related communication, they were aware.
“These arguments fail because there is substantial evidence that MEV received actual notice of the suspension,” the order states. It further refutes the business’ assertion that staff were unaware of any sexual activity on the property.
“For years Theatre X maintained glory holes in the walls between its viewing booths and provided theatre rooms with no oversight or enforcement concerning sex acts that occur there,” it reads. “...MEV had actual knowledge of the illegal activity and, in fact, facilitated that activity by failing to maintain the premises in an appropriate manner.”
On Monday, Greg Fifer, one of the attorney’s representing Clarksville in the case, said in an email that the town was “pleased with the affirmation of the Town Council’s revocation of the adult business license,” he said. “Pursuant to Section 60-120(D) of the Zoning Ordinance, MEV is ineligible to seek or hold an adult business license for a period of one year.”
Also as part of the civil case, the town is seeking roughly $770,000 in fines officials say the business accrued for not complying with rules set forth in a change to the Sexually Oriented Business ordinance in 2019, which included reconfiguring the interior space to allow managers to monitor any potential sexual activity.
A request for comment from one of the attorneys representing MEV was not returned Monday.
