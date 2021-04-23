JEFFERSONVILLE — In honor of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, Judge Vicki L. Carmichael is issuing a call to action for residents of Clark County to stand against child abuse and take action to support children who have been abused or neglected.
At the present time, there are more than 200 children in care in Clark County. These children come into the child welfare system through no fault of their own. Clark County is seeing a dramatic increase in children in care due to the opioid epidemic.
“The needs of Clark County’s children coming into care are more complicated than ever before, and life in foster care can be chaotic,” Judge Carmichael said. “Every child deserves the support of a caring, consistent adult with the training to help them heal and thrive.”
CASA-The Voice of Clark County's Children is a Court Appointed Special Advocate program. The CASA program trains volunteers to advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children.
Because April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, Judge Carmichael believes now is the time to call on members of the community to help our program serve more of Clark County’s most vulnerable children by considering volunteering as a CASA or by providing monetary support for CASA.
Without intervention, the odds are stacked against children in foster care. A child with a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteer, however, will leave the foster care system two-and-a-half months earlier, on average, compared to a child without a CASA volunteer. Studies show children with a CASA volunteer receive more services that are critical to their well-being than children without an advocate, and those children are more likely to achieve educational success.
“CASA volunteers are a constant for the child in a tough time,” said Shay Grahn, Clark County CASA program director. “A child may have multiple social workers, therapists and foster placements throughout the life of the case but only one CASA, which can make all the difference for the child’s future.”
CASA-The Voice of Clark County's Children is a member of the National Court Appointed Special Advocate Association (National CASA), a nationwide network of state organizations and local programs in nearly 1,000 communities. The Clark County CASA program is also affiliated with the Indiana GAL/CASA State Office, which served more than 24,340 children with 4,491 volunteers in Indiana in 2019.
For more information about CASA-The Voice of Clark County's Children, to become a supporter or to volunteer, visit casavoice.org or call 812.288.CASA (2272).
