NEW ALBANY Floyd County Circuit Judge J. Terrence Cody was honored by peers, colleagues and friends with a retirement ceremony Friday.
Cody was elected to the Floyd Circuit Court in November 1998 and took office on January 1, 1999. He was also reelected in 2004 and 2010 without opposition. Judge Cody had been in office for 24 years and has a sterling reputation in Floyd County.
Cody gave his all during his tenure. Residents and those with whom he worked were sad to know he was retiring but are grateful for his service. To say the ceremony was well-attended is an understatement because the overflow extended into another room for extra seating, and those participants viewed the event on wide-screen televisions.
“There’s so many people here, we are screening the event in two rooms,” Magistrate Julie Fessel Flanigan said. Some participants even stood in the back of both rooms.
After everyone rose for His Honor, Fessel Flanigan bid the attendees welcome and acknowledged those who had worked with Cody, as well as others who made the retirement ceremony possible. Judge-elect Justin Brown was also in attendance. Brown was elected as the next Floyd County Circuit Judge on Nov. 8, and will take office on Jan. 1, 2023.
Those who made remarks and reflected on Judge Cody’s career included: Chief Justice Loretta H. Rush, Indiana Supreme Court; Senior Judge Richard G. Striegel, Floyd Superior Court No. 1; and R. Gregory Neely, Esquire, Cody & Neely Law Office.
“J. Terrence Cody is a humble man...there is no room for arrogance on the bench,” Striegel said when he was exemplifying Judge Cody’s finest traits. “He was dedicated, hard-working, and a whole lot more.”
Cody respected not only those who worked alongside him in the Floyd Circuit Court, but also anyone who ever entered his courtroom for whatever reason, those in attendance pointed out. He attentively listened to whatever each and every person had to say and treated them with the utmost respect.
“Terry and I worked together for 21 years. I’ve known him since we were in law school,” Neely said. “He’s a good listener, which makes him a good judge.”
Neely also read an article from The Tribune written in 1998, shortly after Judge Cody was elected.
John L. Smith, President of the Floyd County Bar Association, presented the proclamation.
“I worked as a lawyer in the state of Kentucky for several years, and Judge Cody helped me learn the ropes shortly after I first walked into an Indiana courtroom,” Smith said as he expressed his gratitude. After Smith made his comments, the motion for Judge Cody’s retirement was approved.
Once the meeting was adjourned, Cody took the podium and acknowledged those who assisted him over the years and shared a few personal stories.
“I am truly humble to see all of you today. I’ve had a great career, and I’m truly blessed to have worked with so many wonderful people...Every one of you are very special to me,” Judge Cody said before the closing.
