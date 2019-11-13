JEFFERSONVILLE — Attorneys have rested in the Clark County case of Oscar Kays, accused of shooting an Indiana State Police trooper at a traffic stop in late 2017. Judge Steven Fleece is expected to reach a verdict today or in the morning in the bench trial.
Around a dozen witnesses were called over the course of the day and a half trial — 10 of whom were state's witnesses. This included ISP Trooper Morgenn Evans, the man who police say Kays shot when the officer stopped him for a driving infraction, taking the stand Tuesday.
Court records show Evans stopped Kays around 7 p.m. after he saw him swerving and performed field sobriety tests, some of which the then-79-year-old could not perform. He had drank about three beers before heading home from the Eagles Club in Jeffersonville.
Evans testified Tuesday that he sensed Kays could get combative when he said "I'm not going back to jail," so the Trooper attempted to pin him with an armbar hold; he struck the man's arm with a flashlight multiple times but did not secure the suspect. At one point, Kays shot Evans once in the head, which he was treated for and released the following day. Evans returned fire, shooting 11 times — one of which hit Kays, also causing a non life threatening injury.
On Wednesday, the court heard from Wayne Herner, a clinical psychologist and defense witness, who testified that he had diagnosed Kays with Behavioral Fractal Temporal Dementia during his time in jail; he was released in May on strict home incarceration. He said that people with this illness "have no filter so they can be very aggressive, verbally or physically," he said, adding that "any change in routine is unsettling."
Kays is charged with a level 1 felony for attempted murder, a level 3 felony for aggravated battery with substantial risk of death and a level 6 felony for resisting arrest. During closing statements, attorneys on both sides focused on Kays' intent.
"When you fire your gun at a police officer, that can and should constitute the crime is attempted murder," Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said. "I would strongly encourage this court to not give him a pass on this intent to kill."
Defense attorney Brian Butler told the judge while some facets of the case are indisputable, it was his medical issues and not a desire to kill an officer that made Kays shoot.
"We all know Oscar Kays shot the trooper," Butler said. "We all know he was injured. We all know that was wrong. We all know you're going to convict him of a crime."
But the attempted murder shouldn't stick, he said. The one shot Kays fired was a result of what Butler said was excessive use of force combined with his mental state from the dementia and other health issues.
"He used more force than he should have," Butler said. "It matters because what he did poured gasoline on a fire with [Kays'] condition.
"The only logical conclusion is his reaction is based on dementia, not a specific intent to kill."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.