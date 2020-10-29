JEFFERSONVILLE — A Clark County judge has denied a request to lower bond for a man held in Clark County jail on charges including attempted murder.
Christopher Applegate, 33, has been in Clark County jail on a $1 million cash-only bond since mid-July, after being arrested following a six-hour manhunt in Utica. Police say he shot at the driver of a car on Upper River Road July 13 while pursuing a woman he had held captive for week.
He's charged with a level 1 felony for attempted murder and lower level felonies for armed robbery, aggravated battery, criminal confinement, robbery and auto theft. He was taken into custody the afternoon of these allegations after being spotted in the Quarry Bluff neighborhood in Utica.
On Monday, he appeared via Zoom for a bond reduction hearing with defense attorney Mitch Harlan, where the attorney requested a lowered amount. Clark County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tim Gray argued that if there was ever a case where such a high bond was warranted, "this would be it," he said in court.
Clark County Circuit Court No. 4 Judge Vicki Carmichael took the request under advisement and on Wednesday, online court records showed she had issued an order denying that request.
