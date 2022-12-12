NEW ALBANY — The Indiana Natural Resources Commission has denied the City of New Albany's request to stay the removal of a Silver Creek dam.
Elizabeth Gamboa, a judge with the Natural Resources Commission, issued her ruling on the city's motion on Monday. The City of New Albany filed a motion in October seeking to defer the removal of the low-head dam on Silver Creek during the city's ongoing appeal process.
The involved parties testified at a Nov. 22 hearing with the Natural Resources Commission, including the City of New Albany, the Department of Natural Resources and EcoSystems. Each party also submitted a post-hearing brief to the commission by Dec. 2.
The dam removal is related to River Heritage Conservancy's plans for Origin Park. The nonprofit is seeking to remove the dam to allow for safe recreational use on Silver Creek, but its efforts have been delayed due to the City of New Albany's appeal of the removal.
In June 2021, the city appealed DNR's award of a permit to remove the dam. The city's litigation involves EcoSystems Connections Institute, the firm partnering with River Heritage Conservancy to remove the dam.
Throughout the process, officials with the City of New Albany have expressed concerns about the dam removal's potential effects on the Loop Island Wetlands and other properties along Silver Creek. However, both River Heritage Conservancy and EcoSystems have cited the benefits of removing low-head dams, including improvements to wildlife habitats and increased safety for recreational use.
A decision has not yet been reached in the city's appeal. The final hearing for the permit appeal is scheduled for April 23, according to previous reporting by the News and Tribune.
The Indiana Natural Resources Commission is the presiding administrative body for the appeals process.
The News and Tribune has reached out to the City of New Albany and River Heritage Conservancy to seek comments about the Natural Resource Commission's ruling.
This story will be updated.
