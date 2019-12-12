JEFFERSONVILLE — A judge has denied a sentence modification for a woman convicted last year of an OWI that caused the deaths of her two children.
Judge Vicki Carmichael, who presides over Clark County Circuit Court No. 4, issued an order Thursday, denying a request previously made by 31-year-old Ericka Fouch to have her sentence reviewed. Carmichael's reason, according to online court records, is that "insufficient time has passed since her sentencing."
Fouch was charged with seven felonies in September 2017 after toxicology reports showed she had THC and methamphetamine in her system at the time of a collision with a train in Henryville that killed her two children, Adalynn, 5, and Wyatt, 4.
She later pleaded guilty to two level 4 felonies for OWI causing death and was sentenced in March 2018 to 18 years in prison, with three suspended.
Fouch appealed her sentence soon after it was issued, which was later denied by the appellate court.
On Dec. 2, Fouch appeared before Carmichael again, this time requesting that her sentence be modified as the judge would see fit, including potentially commuting the remainder to probation or home incarceration.
The defendant said she had actively participated in her recovery, including successfully completing Recovery While Incarcerated, a program through the Indiana Department of Correction. She has also excelled in leadership, becoming a peer recovery coach with goals of moving to a women's transitional home if released, to advocate for change in their lives.
"It helped me recognize the importance of change...and how that plays into recovery for the rest of my life," she told the judge that day in court.
Her attorney, Niles Driskell, told the judge he hoped she saw Fouch's progress, and that it would play into her decision. Before court broke that day, Carmichael warned Fouch that it was early in her sentence for this to be granted.
Driskell said after the ruling that despite the judge's earlier caution, "nevertheless we really felt like it was the right opportunity to bring a modification" due to his client's completion of the programs and how well she had done. For the past year, Fouch has also been in contact with directors at the BreakAway, a recovery home in New Albany.
Despite the decision, "I'm confident that she will continue to avail herself to the [opportunities]" while in prison, Driskell said of Fouch.
Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said he was satisfied with the ruling.
"I believe that justice requires that Miss Fouch serve the sentence that was ordered upon her," he said in a text message. "Her criminal conduct caused the loss of life of two innocent and beautiful children. Such a crime must have a severe consequence for the perpetrator, regardless of family affiliation."
Driskell said that under Indiana code, Fouch can request the modification again in a year, and Carmichael's order mentioned that the court may entertain another motion for modification at a later time.
