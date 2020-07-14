INDIANA — A Marion County judge has found the operators of Charlestown roadside zoo Wildlife in Need in contempt of court after they were reported to have hosted public events in June, against orders in a civil lawsuit not to do so while their USDA license is revoked.
Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill brought the suit in February in Marion Superior Court, Civil Division 10, seeking to close down the zoo and relocate the animals to approved sanctuaries. The AG’s complaint also stated that the business has a history or abusing animals, failing to return them to the wild and misapplying funds.
On June 22, Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill filed a motion for Wildlife in Need owners Timothy Stark and Melisa Lane to show cause why they should not be found in contempt for disobeying a March 2 preliminary injunction and June 18 restraining order, which in part prevented the business from exhibiting animals during the lawsuit.
On July 6, Judge David J. Dreyer issued an order stating that he had considered the state’s motion and had found Wildlife in Need and Stark to have violated the temporary restraining order preliminary injunction and that “sanctions for contempt are taken under advisement pending further compliance with court orders,” it reads. A compliance hearing is set for Aug. 7.
The June 22 motion alleges that Stark hosted one or more events over Father’s Day weekend, in violation of a separate order that's prevented him from hosting such shows. He’s also barred from taking in any new animals at this time, which the state said he has violated by having an ostrich and wolf pups that were not counted early on in the case. He must report any births or deaths.
At a June 26 hearing, Stark agreed to comply with the court’s previous orders to not exhibit the animals without a USDA license, to not take in new animals while the case is pending and to maintain safety by not allowing anyone except licensed veterinarians to enter the big cats’ cages and in those cases, make sure the cats are in a separate enclosure to prevent escape.
The state has also moved that the orders be amended to include that in notifying the court of births and deaths, Stark must also keep daily records on each animal, which includes health status, food consumption, name or person or people who cared for the animal and any issues with the enclosure, and provide those records to the court weekly.
Stark countered in a July 2 response that this requirement would be “onerous and overly burdensome” to the largely volunteer staff and could affect care.
“Placing an additional level of paperwork on their already budgeted time would be more detrimental than beneficial to the animals they are there to serve,” according to court records. The judge ordered the additional requirements on July 6.
A compliance hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 7 in Marion County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.