CLARKSVILLE — A judge has again ruled in favor of an apartment developer previously denied a rezoning request in 2017 by majority vote of the Clarksville Town Council.
On Tuesday, Special Judge Terrence Cody reaffirmed a previous ruling that the council members who'd voted against rezoning to allow Plum Creek Crossing, a 56-unit complex on Westmont Drive in Clarksville’s north end, had abused their discretion. He ordered the council to allow the rezoning from R-1 residential to B-1 commercial. The town has 30 days to appeal.
The process started in December 2016 when the principals at Plum Creek Crossing, LLC, began steps for the development, which required a rezoning of roughly three acres. Over the next several months, the project seems to be moving ahead, with positive feedback from town planning staff and contractors. On March 1, 2017, the Clarksville Plan Commission approved the rezoning, passing it to the town council with a favorable recommendation.
Two weeks later, the council denied the request 4-3 with council members John Gilkey, A.D. Stonecipher, Jennifer Voignier and then-council member Paul Fetter against.
Developers took legal action, their attorneys stating in the initial complaint that the council members' "no" votes had been “arbitrary, capricious, illegal and an abuse of discretion.”
Judge Cody ruled in 2018 for partial summary judgement, ordering the council to approve the rezoning. The town appealed and the case was later remanded back to his court, where he was presented evidence again, this time through a recent bench trial.
Through evidence and testimony, which included current and former town staff, the developers and the four council members, Cody found that the elected officials had ignored five statutory considerations when making their decisions.
This included, his order states, that the council members disregarded staff opinion that it was the best use of the land and disregarded responsible development and growth and the town's comprehensive plan. It also states that the members ignored the fact that staff found there would be no negative effect to surrounding property values and disregarded the surrounding area and that the complex would be a buffer between the residential and nearby commercial areas.
"The trial testimony of Stonecipher, Voignier, Gilkey and/or Fetter demonstrate they did not pay reasonable regard to the five statutory considerations, but rather to their constituents, personal feelings, re-election and promises, that had nothing to do with the statutory considerations," the order reads, in part.
"...Rather than balance the risk and benefits, Stonecipher, Voignier, Gilkey and Fetter were set on denying the request regardless of evidence."
Attorney John Kraft, who represents the developers Jack Cannady and Steve Scott said he was glad for the affirmed decision.
"I think it was correct at the outset, we just had to take an extra step and do the same thing that we [previously] did by way of affidavit or designated evidence by producing the same evidence in the trial," he said.
But he added that this win still puts the developers four years late in the project, and sets them in a very different world when it comes to real estate than they were at the start.
"The sad reality of what's happened is...the time period from the beginning of this process until now, one of the things that has happened is interest rates have certainly gone down [and] cost of materials has skyrocketed," he said. "Lumber prices, steel prices...all building materials have just escalated to no end and right now I don't know that there is any end in sight.
"So what they could have built four years ago is extremely different than what it was then."
Greg Fifer, who represents the town council, said he will be meeting with town leaders to determine if they wish to move forward with the appeal. Since the case began, there have been several other multi-family dwellings built in the area, including town homes approved by Clarksville and another development approved by adjacent Sellersburg.
"Indiana law is well settled that refining land is a legislative act and that courts are not permitted to second-guess the legislative body’s decision," Fifer said in an email. "So while I respect Judge Cody’s decision, I disagree with its legal rationale."
