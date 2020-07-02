SOUTHERN INDIANA — A judge has ruled that a man involved in one of several cases against Charlestown roadside zoo Wildlife in Need must provide veterinary records related to animals owned by the zoo's founder.
On June 30, a judge in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana ruled that Jeffrey Lowe must provide the records to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals related to four lions transferred to his Oklahoma zoo but owned by Wildlife in Need founder Tim Stark.
PETA brought the lawsuit in 2017 alleging Stark had multiple violations of the Endangered Species Act, and stated in a news release that for Stark to transfer animals to another location is a violation of a preliminary injunction in the case.
The judge's order states that Lowe must comply with PETA attorneys' request for deposition and records, and must pay their attorney fees incurred for bringing the motion to compel him to do so.
