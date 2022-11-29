CLARK COUNTY — Clark County Judge Kyle P. Williams said he will rule as soon as possible on whether he will grant a change of venue in the civil cases against former Jeffersonville funeral home director Randy Lankford.
Lankford appeared via Zoom from the Clark County Jail in Clark Superior Court 6 on Tuesday for a hearing in one of the class action lawsuits filed against him and his business, Freedom Mortuary Services L.L.C.
This is the second change of venue hearing regarding civil lawsuits filed against Lankford in the case in which investigators found 31 bodies and the cremated remains of 17 people following a raid on Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center in July.
“The reality is…that we do not believe Randy Lankford can get an unbiased jury in Clark County,” said Lankford’s attorney, James S. Stephenson.
In court filings Stephenson wrote the trial should be moved to Scott County, as it is the only county in the judicial district consisting of Clark, Floyd and Scott counties with an unbiased jury pool.
On Tuesday he said Judge Williams has the ability to move the case to any county in the state.
Stephenson argued pretrial publicity, media reports, general prejudice in the county against Lankford and Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita’s statement on the case, could taint the jury pool.
“A general atmosphere of prejudice (against Lankford) exists,” Stephenson said.
Plaintiff attorneys Larry Wilder and Gabriel Hawkins argued against the venue change.
Hawkins said Indiana is “in the business of” trying court cases in the county where they happened.
He pointed to the Carroll County murder cases of Libby German and Abby Williams as examples of high profile cases that haven’t been moved, despite media coverage, but defense attorneys in the Delphi case Tuesday filed a motion for a change of venue in that case.
Hawkins also said, “Pre-trial publicity is insufficient for a change of venue,” and said there’s currently no allegations that any media accounts of what occurred at Lankford’s funeral home are misleading.
Some of the families involved in the case are traveling from Mount Washington and Elizabethtown in Kentucky to attend court dates in Jeffersonville. If the venue moves to Scott County some families would have to travel more than an hour each way to attend proceedings.
Lankford is facing six criminal theft charges in the case as well. In early August Lankford surrendered his state license as a funeral director and the license for the Lankford Funeral Home.
Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said more criminal charges are on the way.
