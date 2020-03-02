INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County judge has issued an order for preliminary injunction allowing the state to inspect a Charlestown wildlife nonprofit organization and the animals within it during a pending civil case, following a hearing last Friday.
In an order issued Monday morning, Marion Superior Court Judge David Dreyer approved the preliminary injunction filed by Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill Feb. 11, the same day Hill filed a lawsuit seeking to close Charlestown's Wildlife in Need, have the animals relocated to court-approved sanctuaries and prevent owners Tim Stark and Melisa Lane from owning or exhibiting animals in the future.
The ruling states that during the case, the owners must not relocate any animals or corporate assets without approval, must adequately feed and care for all animals which are part of the business, including veterinary care, will provide the state access to all animal's locations and their records and will notify the court of any births, deaths or new acquisitions.
It also allows for the state to use up to five inspectors of its choice, up to three Office of Attorney General investigators to document the inspection through photos and or video, up to four Office of Attorney General attorneys and up to six police officers.
Additionally, veterinarians on the state's inspection team may treat any animal believed to be "in distress or in need of medical attention."
It states that if the business owners document the inspection, they are not to "intentionally capture the faces of any of the state's inspection team."
When reached by phone Monday, Stark said he was not surprised by the judge's ruling.
"We knew the judge was going to rule in their favor anyway, they always do," he said. "Like I told them in court, I don't have anything to hide. I don't agree with them bringing an army down here because that goes against everything that they're concerned with — the welfare of the animals — because it gets them in an uproar, they're going to freak out."
But Stark said he intends to comply with the terms of the inspection.
"But I'm not going to sit here and tolerate their mouths," he said. "I will tolerate them doing an inspection but I'm not going to let them stomp all over me. That's not in my repertoire.
"This is my family. This is what I will stand my ground for."
The attorney general's case comes just over a week after the USDA filed a decision to revoke the business's Animal Welfare Act license and levied $340,000 in fines against the business, $40,00 of which to be paid by Stark. The Feb. 2 decision stated that it would go into effect within 35 days unless appealed; Stark confirmed that he has filed his appeal.
Stark said he felt he was being discriminated against by the state and the court, and that the money he's had to pay in this and other recent litigation — including cases brought by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals — only takes away from the care of the wildlife at the business. Stark started the nonprofit in 1999, which he said had been a lifelong dream.
The business has kept and exhibited scores of species over its history, including primates, lions, tigers, bears, lemurs, sloths and prairie dogs. Stark said Monday he currently has around 100 animals.
The motion for preliminary injunction states that Stark "has a history of hoarding animals in deplorable conditions, abuse and neglect of animals, trafficking of animals from government authorities and attempting to move ... animals out of state," according to the motion, adding that "prompt inspection of [Wildlife in Need's] facilities by an animal welfare expert is needed to determine whether the animals...are in imminent danger of illness or death during the pendency of the lawsuit."
It was not immediately clear Monday when the inspection is scheduled to take place, or if it will occur more than once.
