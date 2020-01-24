NEW ALBANY — For the last 31 years, the second floor of the City-County Building has been Superior Court 1 Judge Susan Orth's home away from home.
For 15 years she worked as an attorney in the prosecutor's office and since 2004, has served as judge of Superior Court 1.
At the end of the year, Orth, who was the first female judge in Floyd County, will say goodbye to her second home. She has decided to retire and not seek re-election.
Orth, a Democrat, said the time is right — her daughter Brandy will graduate from law school in May and Orth wants to spend more time with her husband Terry and family.
"As much as I hate to leave this job I am ready for a new adventure. It's the right time," Orth said. "I just feel fortunate that I have been able to make a positive difference in someone's life every day here."
Superior Court 3 Judge Maria Granger said Orth has definitely left her mark on the Floyd County law community. The two practiced together in the prosecutor's office before Orth replaced Judge Richard Striegel in Superior Court 1.
"She has been a mentor to so many," Granger said of Orth. "She has contributed to the practice of civility inside the courtroom by the way she conducts herself on the bench. People follow that."
Granger said Orth has always had a commitment to upholding the rule of law.
Orth praised the Floyd County law community for being "professional" in her courtroom. She also said it will be hard to say goodbye to her staff. Orth does plan to serve as a senior judge.
"I feel like the court is in terrific shape," she said. "I feel like my staff represents the best ... they are extremely professional and talented, so whoever is elected will come in to a good situation."
Through Thursday no one has filed to run for Superior Court 1 in Floyd County. Candidates have until Feb. 7 to file. Granger said there will probably be a number "of talented people" who will be interested in the position.
Floyd County Democrat Party Chairman Adam Dickey said he expects a solid candidate on his party's ballot for the May primary, but added Orth leaves some big shoes to fill.
"Judge [Orth] did a great job of providing a great public service to our community," Dickey said. "She has always been very fair. We will obviously miss her experience and wisdom on the bench. She has had a stellar career here and played a big role in our community."
