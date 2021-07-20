NEW ALBANY — A Floyd County judge is expected to make a determination today on bond for a New Albany officer facing felonies for obstruction of justice and official misconduct
Adam Schneider, 40, appeared for an in initial hearing Tuesday in Floyd County Superior Court No. 1, a day after the state filed three level 6 felonies for obstruction of justice and one level 6 felony for official misconduct.
Schneider was taken into custody Monday afternoon and has been held without bond until the hearing. A motion filed this morning by the defense requests Schneider be released on his own recognizance or if that is not granted, be given "the lowest possible bond amount," it reads. The state requested a $75,000 full cash bond, court staff confirmed. A not guilty plea was entered on Schneider's behalf during the hearing.
According to court records, investigators say Schneider was involved in a sexual relationship with a confidential informant with the New Albany Police department from May to June, and that he had on several occasions failed to investigate or charge the woman when she was found to have methamphetamine. Records show on two occasions when she asked him what she should do with a package of methamphetamine she had been given, he told her to "sell it, get rid of it and not get caught with it," according to court records.
The officer was also charged Friday in Clark County with two level 6 felonies for voyeurism related to a business his wife operates out of their home, stemming from two videos on his phone of women changing clothes. He posted bond that day and has an initial hearing scheduled for Aug, 11 at 10:30 in Clark County Circuit Court No. 3.
The investigation started June 28 by Indiana State Police, at which point Schneider was placed on paid administrative leave. New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said he was later suspended without pay July 3. An internal investigation will also be conducted.
This story will be updated.
