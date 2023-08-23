FLOYD COUNTY - A $3 million judgement has been awarded to David Camm, a former Indiana State Police officer who was exonerated after being twice convicted of murdering his family, in a civil lawsuit tied to the deaths of his relatives.
Camm's wife, Kim, and children, Brad and Jill, were found dead in a garage in Georgetown on September 28, 2000.
Floyd County Circuit Court Special Judge Kyle P. Williams conducted a hearing in the case that was filed in 2002 on Aug. 17.
He issued the order against Charles Boney, Jr., the man eventually convicted in the killings of Camm's loved ones following the hearing. Boney remains in prison for the convictions.
Williams granted a $1 million judgement against Boney, and for Camm, in the wrongful death of Kim Camm.
He also a granted a $1 million judgement against Boney, and for Camm, in the wrongful death of Brad Camm.
A $1 million judgement against Boney, and for Camm, was also awarded in the death of Jill Camm.
