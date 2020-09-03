NEW ALBANY — Judson Hoover, 50, walked into Floyd County Superior Court No. 1 this afternoon for his initial hearing on murder charges — and ultimately pleaded guilty to killing his wife. Just hours before, he was charged with murder in the death of 38-year-old Rebecca Hoover.
Judson Hoover was charged with one count of murder in the Aug. 2 death of his wife, police and the prosecutor announced during a Thursday morning news conference. Her body was found Monday in a storage unit rented by the defendant after she was reported missing more than three weeks earlier.
The plea comes one day after Hoover and his attorney, George Streib, met with New Albany police and Hoover provided a confession, a fact which wasn't publicly released until the hearing. During the hearing, Floyd County Deputy Prosecutor Evan Bardach asked Hoover to recount specifics of the death for the record, which the defendant initially said he did not want to go over again.
Bardach asked if he had killed his wife by stomping her head repeatedly, but Judson Hoover indicated he believed she had died from strangulation. He said he wanted to proceed with the plea to prevent one of their children, who witnessed the killing, from having to testify during a trial.
He admitted to initially placing her body in the garage of the home because he "didn't know what to do," and later moving the body inside a can to a storage unit.
During the news conference earlier today, New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said Rebecca Hoover's disappearance had been reported by her mother Aug. 5, which had prompted them to search the couple's St. Joseph Road home without finding her. The investigation ramped up after police received new information Aug. 27.
"Our criminal investigators were alerted that Mrs. Hoover's disappearance may very well have been criminal in nature," Bailey said during the news conference. "Based on the information, our investigators put everything into high gear uncovering the facts of this case."
Court records show that on Aug. 27, one of the couple's children had reported to school officials seeing Hoover kill their mother in the basement of their home on St. Joseph Road in New Albany on Aug. 2. Police made contact with the victim's mother, who said neither she nor Rebecca Hoover's friends had heard from her since Aug. 2 and that there had been no activity on her social media accounts during that time.
Investigators spoke with Judson Hoover later in the day on Aug. 27, when he went to pick the children up from school; he and his attorney gave consent to search the family's residence and cars.
In the home, police found what appeared to be blood spatter at the bottom of the basement stairs. Further investigation led them to a storage unit on Mount Tabor Road that had been rented by Judson Hoover. Surveillance footage showed Judson Hoover move what appeared to be a body into that unit on Aug. 4, and a missing persons report showed police initially went to their New Albany home to follow up on on Aug. 5. A cadaver dog also indicated inside the unit.
Footage also showed Judson Hoover move a 55-gallon container from that unit on Aug. 28 and on Aug. 31, police executed a search warrant on a second unit rented by the defendant on Strawberry Lane in Louisville, where they found the victim's body in the large container.
An autopsy showed she died from blunt force trauma to the head and torso, consistent with the witness report that she had been struck in the head multiple times with Judson's foot and in the stomach with a weapon. Information was also released during the plea hearing that Judson Hoover had mutilated the body; he said in court he did not recall this.
During the morning news conference, Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane and Chief Bailey both expressed their condolences to the family for Rebecca's death.
"The city of New Albany and the New Albany Police Department offer condolences to the family of Rebecca Hoover," Bailey said during the news conference.
Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane also commended the police department on their fast and efficient work.
"The New Albany Police Department did a truly outstanding job in this case," he said. "I am profoundly sad for the family of Rebecca Hoover."
Both defense attorney Streib and Prosecutor Lane declined to comment following the hearing.
This isn't the first instance of domestic violence; Judson Hoover was charged April 7 with a level 6 felony for domestic battery in the presence of a minor and a level 6 felony for strangulation. In that case, which is still pending in Floyd County, court records show Rebecca Hoover had been trying to get him to leave the house when he knocked her to the ground and kicked her in the head, neck and face 15 to 20 times, using his foot to apply pressure to her neck.
One of the children had sought help at a neighbor's house.
A Floyd County warrant was issued April 13 for Judson Hoover in that case; he was arrested April 17 and released April 18 after paying 10% of a $10,000 bond. A pretrial conference on those charges is scheduled for Sept. 22.
There was previously a no contact order against Judson Hoover in that case; however, no order was in place at the time of Rebecca Hoover's death.
According to the missing persons report, Rebecca Hoover's mother had also noted an abusive relationship.
Court records also show Judson Hoover filed a petition for divorce Aug. 3 and that Rebecca Hoover failed to attend the first hearing Aug. 21. The court granted custody of the children and temporary possession of the couple’s home to Judson Hoover in accordance with a provisional order he had filed the day of the divorce petition.
Floyd County Superior Court No. 1 Judge Susan Orth will take the blind plea under consideration; the charge could carry between 45 and 65 years with an advisory of 55. A sentencing hearing is set for Oct. 2.
