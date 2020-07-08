The American Red Cross is asking the public to be a superhero for patients by donating blood or platelets now to help address an urgent need for donors as COVID-19 continues to cause unprecedented blood collection challenges across the country.
As a thank-you, those who give blood or platelets in July will automatically be entered for a chance to win an authentic WONDER WOMAN 1984 movie prop replica package identical to those used in the film.
Clark County
• July 14: Clark Memorial Hospital, 1220 Missouri Ave., Jeffersonville, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• July 14: St. Paul II Catholic Church, 2605 W. St. Joe Rd., Sellersburg, 2:30 to 6:30 p.m.
• July 15: Eastside Christian Church, 2319 Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville, 2 to 7 p.m.
• July 20: Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, 1 to 6 p.m.
• July 28: So.IN Tourism, 305 Southern Indiana Ave. Jeffersonville, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• July 30: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 8209 Hwy. 403, Charlestown, 2 to 7 p.m.
FLOYD COUNTY
• July 13: Georgetown Christian Church, 9420 State Road 64, Georgetown, sponsored by Georgetown Lions Club
• July 23: New Albany YMCA Center, 33 State St., New Albany, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• July 26: Hill City, 6639 St. Mary’s Road, Floyds Knobs, 11:30 am. to 3:30 p.m.
