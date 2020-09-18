JEFFERSONVILLE — Jury deliberations have begun in the trial of a man accused of murder, rape and burglary in the death of his ex-girlfriend in Jeffersonville in 2014.
Closing arguments ended just before noon, when the jury was handed the case of Joseph Oberhansley, 39, accused of killing Tammy Jo Blanton. The victim's body was found the morning of Sept. 11, 2014, badly mutilated with more than 25 sharp force injuries and multiple blunt force injuries to her body.
Oberhansley was at the house when officers conducted a welfare check, after Blanton failed to arrive at work that day.
Testimony began last Friday, six years to the day after her death, and included 17 state's witnesses — friends of the victim, police who responded and investigated the case and forensic evidence experts. The defense had just one witness; Oberhansley himself took the stand for roughly an hour Thursday.
Closing statements began shortly after 9 a.m., first delivered by Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull, followed by defense attorney Bart Betteau and with a short response from Mull at the end.
The jury — 12 members and four alternates — was selected from Allen County over a two-day process at the start of last week.
This story will be updated.
