SOUTHERN INDIANA — More than a month after a mistrial was called in a five-year-old Clark County murder case and a new jury unable to be seated due to pretrial publicity, attorneys have chosen a new county to select jurors for Joseph Oberhansley's case.
On Feb. 2, state and defense attorneys are expected to restart jury selection in the case in St. Joseph County, a northwestern Indiana county that's home to South Bend. As with the first jury selection, attorneys hope to get 12 jurors and four alternates, with the process taking about three days, Clark County court staff confirmed.
"I'm happy that we were able to get a county selected because that moves us that much closer to getting resolution on the case," Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said. He added that among the criteria attorneys had looked for were an area large enough to have several rounds of jurors called, if needed, along with facilities available to hold voir dire.
"Also, it was important to be in a county that was outside of the media markets that had most extensively covered the case," he said.
Oberhansley, 38, is charged with raping, killing and eating parts of his ex-girlfriend, 46-year-old Tammy Jo Blanton, in Jeffersonville in 2014. Earlier this year, attorneys agreed on a change of venue, due to the amount of pretrial publicity in Clark County during the then more than four-year-old case.
On Aug. 21, a jury made up of 15 jurors and three alternates was sworn in, having been chosen from a pool in Hamilton County, which is about an hour north of Indianapolis. That jury was dismissed the following day, after a state's witness testified to information about Oberhansley's criminal history and past drug usage — things that had been previously agreed as off-limits by both sides.
But when attorneys attempted to selected a new jury from Hamilton County Sept. 4, they found the jury pool had been tainted by overexposure to news of the trial. On the first day of selection that round, only 20 of about 75 potential jurors called had not heard of the case.
Court staff confirmed 300 prospective jurors are expected to be in the new selection pool.
Oberhansley is represented by Clark County public defenders Nick Karaffa and Bart Betteau,
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.