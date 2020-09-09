ALLEN COUNTY — A jury has nearly been seated for the trial of a Clark County man arrested in 2014 and charged with murder, rape and burglary in connection with the death of a Jeffersonville woman.
As of 12:30 p.m., court staff confirmed that 15 of the 16 jurors and alternates needed for the trial of Joseph Oberhansley, 39, have been seated. Jury selection started Monday in Allen County, where 11 jurors were seated the first day. Once the final person is seated, they'll make arrangements to travel to Clark County for the remainder of trial proceedings.
Oberhansley was arrested Sept. 11, 2014 and charged after police found the mutilated body of Tammy Jo Blanton in her Jeffersonville home.
