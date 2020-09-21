Breaking news
Jury recommends Joseph Oberhansley serve life without parole. The sentencing phase of the murder trial began this morning, with the jury's recommendation announced just minutes ago.
This story will be updated.
Earlier story
JEFFERSONVILLE — During the first part of the Joseph Oberhansley's sentencing that began Monday, defense attorneys broached the topic of his mental illness for the first time during the trial.
Oberhansely, 39, was found guilty Friday of the murder of Tammy Jo Blanton, 46, at her Jeffersonville home. He was also found guilty of a level 4 felony for burglary, and acquitted of a level 3 felony for rape.
While it affected proceedings in the background of the case, attorneys were prohibited from bringing up any information about Oberhansley's mental illness during the previous phase of the trial. That's due to a request made by the defendant himself in 2019, where, without his attorneys' blessing, he moved to withdraw the intent to use the insanity defense during the trial.
The request was accepted by Clark County Circuit Court No. 4 Judge Vicki Carmichael, stating in her June 2019 ruling that "Defendant Oberhansley has made it abundantly clear to this court and to his counsel that it is his desire to stand trial and allow a jury to determine his guilt or innocence," the ruling reads, in part.
"He has consistently refuted any suggestion that he suffers from a mental illness. He has specifically requested his counsel to refrain from using such a defense, which is his right."
The ruling also stated that for a judge to go against a fundamental decision by the defendant could be a violation of his Sixth Amendment rights and that to allow it "may be committing an irreversible error."
The death penalty was later withdrawn by the prosecutor and a life without parole request filed instead; the attorneys filed a stipulation that mental health evidence wouldn't be entered into evidence.
At the start of the sentencing, defense attorney Brent Westerfeld told the jury to expect to hear testimony from a psychiatrist that Oberhansley was suffering from "delusions, hallucinations and organized thinking," and having a psychotic break at the time Blanton was killed.
"The elephant in the courtroom is now visible," Westerfeld said.
The purpose of this hearing is for attorneys to make their cases to the jury regarding any mitigating or aggravating factors in the case. Oberhansley can be sentenced to life without the possibility of parole, or sentenced on the individual charges according to statute; murder carries a a sentence of 45 to 65 years with an advisory of 55 years; a level 4 felony for burglary carries two to 12 years with an advisory of six.
Oberhansley has twice been found not competent to stand trial and has had to have competency restored at a state hospital.
Court resumes this afternoon following a lunch break.
