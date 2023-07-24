NEW ALBANY — A jury was seated Monday in a New Albany double murder trial.
Defendant Cherok Douglass is facing two felonies for murder, a felony for attempted murder and a felony for robbery resulting in serious bodily injury connected to events that occurred last April in New Albany.
A total of 150 potential jurors were called to Floyd Superior Court 1 on Monday, with some spilling into the auxiliary courtroom. After more than 10 rounds of voir dire a jury of 12 people and three alternates were sworn in by Floyd Superior Court 1 Judge Carrie Stiller.
Douglass is accused of killing his wife, Brandee Douglass, and a bystander, Lorin Yelle, at a New Albany gas station at Beechwood and Grant Line Roads on April 4, 2022.
Police said after that, he led officers on a chase that ended at the Onion Restaurant and Tea House on Charlestown Road, then fled on foot and entered the restaurant. There, he allegedly took restaurant owner Winnie Wen hostage at gunpoint and forced her into her SUV, resulting in the robbery charge.
Police said Wen was injured during that incident.
According to Indiana State Police, Douglass then attempted to hit Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Sarah James with the vehicle before he was shot by responding police officers. That resulted in the attempted murder charge against Douglass.
According to court records both James and Wen may be called to testify at the trial.
Douglass was in court Monday.
The News and Tribune previously reported Douglass was due in Clark County court the day after the killings, for a court date on charges unrelated to the killings.
Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane and Chief Deputy Prosecutor Elizabeth Stigdon are representing the state of Indiana in the case.
Floyd County Chief Public Defender Matthew Lorch and Deputy Public Defender Bart McMahon are representing Douglass in the case.
When addressing potential jurors both Stigdon and Lane asked them about topics including law enforcement and alcohol use.
“Would anyone feel if someone was intoxicated they were not responsible for their actions?” Lane said.
McMahon did the questioning of jurors for the defense and he asked about topics like domestic violence and Douglass’s race.
“Is there any reason why his race would impact your consideration?” McMahon asked.
Lane, McMahon and Stigdon all warned possible jurors they could be exposed to graphic crime scene photos as part of the trial.
“In this case, there will more than likely be photos of a scene, or people or an autopsy,” Lane said. “There may be in this trial gruesome photographs and evidence.”
McMahon relayed the same message to jurors.
The trial is expected to last about two weeks. It should resume, with opening statements, at 9 a.m. in Floyd Superior Court 1 on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.