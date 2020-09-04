SOUTHERN INDIANA — Jury trials have resumed in Southern Indiana, the first since restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic locked down some operations.
Floyd County Circuit Court Judge Terrence Cody said although he and the other judges weren’t sure what to expect as far as juror turnout in these reopening stages, Floyd County residents have shown they’re still willing to perform this necessary civic duty.
The county had its first jury trial last week, a civil case held in Circuit Court that called for six jurors and one alternate to be seated. Of the 75 prospective jurors summonsed, 57 appeared — which Cody said is on par or better than pre-Covid turnout, at least based on the one day.
“I was very pleased,” he said. “That tells me that citizens of Floyd County take their civic responsibility to serve as jurors very seriously,” he said.
Similarly, two sets of juries have been seated in Clark County over the past two weeks — one that was selected in a felony case that ended early with a plea, another seated in a civil case that was ongoing Friday.
Both Clark and Floyd County courts began operating under limited operations in April, according to emergency orders put in place by the Indiana Supreme Court. The temporary measures included limiting nonessential hearings, only allowing parties relevant to a case to be present in the courtroom and suspending jury trials. The orders were later extended multiple times statewide, with jury trials only allowed to resume within the past few weeks.
Both the Clark and Floyd County municipal buildings, where the courts are located, also limited in-person business during Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s statewide restrictions that started in spring but have been lifted by degrees since early summer.
Since they’ve reopened, county and court staff are taking precautions to ensure that anyone entering the buildings is safe from COVID-19 infection, which Cody said is especially important to being able to secure jurors for the rights of defendants.
“I really have to commend the [Floyd County] Building Authority for what they have imposed for safety precautions,” Cody said. “It was a well-thought-out plan.”
In Floyd County, temperature is screened at the door and no one with a temperature of 100.4 or higher can enter the building. Elevator occupancy is limited to two people, hand sanitizer stations are throughout the building and areas are cleaned throughout the day. Masks are required and social distancing enforced with courtroom seating spaced out to keep people six feet apart.
Similar precautions are in place in Clark County, and both counties have temporary rules to have juries seated in the gallery of the courtroom rather than the jury box, to maintain distance.
With Cody’s recent civil trial, jurors were brought before attorneys in smaller than usual groups to cut down the occupancy of the room. The judges may look at off-site locations for trials that call for full jury panels, such as in higher-level felony cases. Clark County’s recent jury selection was conducted at the Clark County 4-H fairgrounds.
Cody said he hopes to see the same strong juror response in future trials that he saw in the first one. He said the facilities are safe and the juries are crucial to ensuring justice in the courts.
“People who are charged with crimes are entitled to a jury trial,” he said. “It’s a constitutional right and every person has a civic duty to serve as a juror if they are qualified to do so.
“It would put our system of justice in peril if people don’t appear for jury service when summonsed.”
