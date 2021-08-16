CLARK COUNTY — The Clark County coroner has identified a teen from Louisville as the person whose body was recovered from the water last week near Riverside Drive and the Jeffersonville-Clarksville border.
Investigators from multiple Clark County agencies responded just after 2 p.m. Thursday to an area near the Clark Memorial Bridge on a report of a potential body. There, they found 17-year-old Abdihafid, who the coroner estimated had been deceased for around 30 hours.
According to police, an autopsy performed Friday showed no obvious signs of trauma and no foul play is suspected at this time, however an official cause of death will be available only after toxicology results are returned, and the case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Jeffersonville Police anonymous tip line at 812-282-TIPS (8477.)
