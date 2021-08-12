CLARK COUNTY — Multiple agencies are investigating after a body was found Thursday afternoon in the Ohio River near Riverside Drive at the Jeffersonville-Clarksville border.
Dozens of officers and firefighters responded just after 2 p.m. Thursday to an area down the bank from the former Rocky's Sub Pub, after a report came in of a potential body there. Responders included the Clarksville and Jeffersonville police departments, Jeffersonville Fire Department and New Chapel EMS, with the Clark County Sheriff's Office and Louisville Metro Police Department responding via boat.
Just before 4 p.m., the body was taken vie boat to another location to be transported. No further details were available Thursday afternoon as to the person's identity, cause of death or how long they had been deceased. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.