CLARKSVILLE — Derby Dinner Playhouse has announced it will cancel all performances of the current show "Clue" through Oct. 26 because of a possible COVID-19 exposure.
In Twitter posts this afternoon, the Clarksville theater said the step is necessary to protect the Derby Dinner family and that "safety procedures are in place if any employee has been exposed to someone who may be sick," according to the post.
Theater management is working with the Clark County Health Department to follow safety guidelines. All ticket holders to the canceled events will be contacted and taken care of. Derby Dinner asks that ticket holders not call the box office directly but if it must be reached, email tickets@derbydinner.com.
