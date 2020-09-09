ALLEN COUNTY — A full jury has been seated for the trial of a Clark County man arrested in 2014 and charged with murder, rape and burglary in connection with the death of a Jeffersonville woman, court staff confirmed just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Jury selection started Tuesday in Allen County for the trial of Joseph Oberhansley, 39, who was arrested Sept. 11, 2014 and charged after police found the mutilated body of Tammy Jo Blanton in her Jeffersonville home.
In total, attorneys selected 12 jurors and four alternates; 11 were seated Tuesday and the remaining five on Wednesday. The court will now make arrangements to travel to Clark County for the remainder of the trial. Opening statements are scheduled to start Friday morning.
The case previously went to trial in August 2019, with a jury selected from Hamilton County. However it was cut short on the first day when a mistrial was called.
