CLARK COUNTY — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has named Abraham F.A. Navarro and Kyle P. Williams as the two new Clark County judges to be seated in early July.
Clark County Superior Court Nos. 5 and 6 were created from legislature passed in the Indiana House in 2020.
Navarro has been the chief public defender for Clark County since 2016 and is currently an adjunct professor for Indiana University, according to a news release. In 2008, he was appointed by Gov. Daniels to be Clark County judge until he rejoined the Floyd County Prosecutor's Office in 2009.
He has an undergraduate degree from Indiana University and a law degree from Vermont School of Law. In 2019, he received his master of liberal arts from Harvard University.
Kyle P. Williams is the chief counsel in Region 15 for the Indiana Department of Child Services (DCS). Williams has been an attorney with DCS since 2017. Prior to DCS, Williams worked as a private practice attorney.
He has an undergraduate degree from Indiana University and a law degree from the University of Louisville. He has been a Clark County resident since 1969.
