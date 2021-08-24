NEW ALBANY — The 15th annual New Albany Historic Home Tour slated for Sept. 11 has been postponed until next year due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, according to a news release.
All tickets already purchased will be refunded; the event is currently rescheduled for Sept. 10, 2022.
"In order to keep all participants safe, including the home owners and their families, the decision was made to forgo the tour this year," Floyd County Historian and event organizer Dave Barksdale said in the release. "Hope to see you next year!"
The Indiana Department of Health reported Tuesday 3,641 new cases from the previous day, 60 in Floyd County and 131 in Clark. Floyd County also had two new deaths reported for a total of 191; the state reported 57 new deaths overall.
Anyone with questions about the home tour may contact Barksdale at 502-751-9686.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.