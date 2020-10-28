JEFFERSONVILLE — Wildlife in Need founder Tim Stark has been taken into Clark County custody following an arrest earlier this month in New York, the sheriff's office has confirmed.
Stark arrived at the Clark County jail shortly after 4 p.m. today, Clark County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Scottie Maples confirmed. He was extradited from Washington County, New York, where he had been held since his arrest Oct. 8 on a warrant out of Clark County for criminal charges, the News and Tribune previously reported.
Stark also has a civil warrant out of Marion County filed in mid-September for contempt of court. In that case, brought in February, Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill has alleged abuse of the animals and misappropriation of funds.
Stark's Clark County charges, filed Sept. 28, include a level 6 felony for intimidation to a deputy attorney general during a March inspection of his Charlestown property, where he had housed multiple exotic animals, some of which were displayed for public events at the roadside zoo. His bond is set at $5,000 cash only in Clark County, however a transport order was issued out of a Marion County court last week to have him appear there on or before Nov. 4.
He's expected to appear for an initial hearing at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in Clark County Circuit Court No. 3.
