INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Justice Department has filed suit against the Town of Clarksville, accusing the town of violating Title I of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
The suit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana, alleges the town’s police department unlawfully revoked a job offer to a qualified law enforcement officer based on his Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) diagnosis.
The officer had been successfully working for the town’s police department as a volunteer reserve officer for over a year, the suit said, and was fully qualified to work as a police officer. The officer’s name was not disclosed.
Kevin Baity, town manager of Clarksville, released a statement shortly after the U.S. Attorney’s office made public the legal action.
“Today the Town of Clarksville learned of a lawsuit filed by the Department of Justice against the Town of Clarksville regarding an American with Disabilities Act complaint,” Baity’s statement said.
“The Town of Clarksville has been aware of the complaint and has been working with the DOJ to resolve the matter. Despite the recently filed lawsuit, the Town of Clarksville will continue to work to find an amicable solution to the complaint.
“The Town of Clarksville and the Clarksville Police Department will have no further comment on the lawsuit as it is a matter of pending litigation.”
U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers for the Southern District of Indiana said in the statement making public the suit, “Every day, we depend on law enforcement officers who put themselves in harm’s way to keep us safe.
“Those who are qualified and seek to serve their communities should not be subjected to unlawful discrimination. Individuals living with HIV are entitled to the full protection of our anti-discrimination laws.
“Our office will work closely with our partners in the Civil Rights Division to ensure that those who seek to serve the public are not unlawfully discriminated against.”
Title I of the ADA prohibits employers from discriminating against qualified individuals on the basis of disability. Discrimination includes withdrawing a job offer to a qualified individual based on unsupported and stereotypical views of the applicant’s disability.
“No qualified individual should lose a hard-earned career opportunity because of misguided views about their disability that are not supported by medicine or science,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.
“The scientific community has agreed for years that an HIV diagnosis does not make an employee a risk to their colleagues or others. This lawsuit reflects the Justice Department’s firm commitment to protecting qualified workers, including those with HIV, from unlawful employment discrimination.”
The case is being handled by the department’s Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana based on a referral from the Indianapolis District Office of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
For more information on the ADA, call the department’s toll-free ADA Information Line at 800-514-0301 (TDD 800-514-0383) or go to www.ada.gov. For more information on the Civil Rights Division, go to http://www.justice.gov/crt.
Individuals who believe they may have been victims of discrimination may file a complaint at https://civilrights.justice.gov/.
The complaint in this case can be viewed at https://www.ada.gov/clarksville_comp.pdf
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.