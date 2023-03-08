JEFFERSONVILLE – A juvenile was arrested Wednesday after an alleged ‘threat of violence” at River Valley Middle School.
According to a Jeffersonville Police Department news release, a school resource officer was notified and kept the juvenile, who was accompanied by a parent, from entering the school Wednesday. The department didn’t confirm if the juvenile was a student at the school.
No weapons were discovered on the juvenile, but authorities were led in their investigation to a residence in Jeffersonville where a weapon was recovered. The Clark County Prosecutor’s Office was notified and the student was arrested, according to the news release.
“It is imperative parents communicate with their children and reiterate, ‘if you see or know something, say something,’,” JPD stated in the news release.
“The actions of the students who came forward allowed JPD and (Greater Clark County Schools) to ensure the safety of the students, and the faculty and staff of RVMS.”
