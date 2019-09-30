NEW ALBANY — One of two suspects identified last week in connection with the armed robbery of a pizza delivery man has been charged in three other robberies.
Peter D. Brooks, 17, is charged as an adult with four level 3 felonies for armed robbery related to separate incidents in May, June and August, including the pizza delivery incident. Christofer T. Johnson, 19, is charged with one level 3 felony for armed robbery in the same incident.
Court records show that on Aug. 6, a man reported having been robbed while delivering a pizza to the 200 block of 4th Street in New Albany. The victim told police he had become suspicious when he arrived at the house and no lights were on and that as he got out of his car, he was approached by two people later identified by police as Brooks and Johnson.
The victim said one of the suspects pointed a small semi-automatic handgun at him and demanded money; police say the suspect then took $40 and $50 and two e-cigarettes stolen from his car. The suspects then fled on foot.
Police were able to locate the origin of the pizza order through email and the IP address used, which took them to Brooks' home. He admitted to setting up the robbery saying he had been so hungry he used his cell phone to set up the order online. He also told police he had used a .45ACP handgun during the robbery but said the driver hadn't had money, only the two e-cigarettes.
Johnson said he and two others had talked about making some money and one called the delivery driver. Johnson said he went outside and one of the other two threw the pizza over the fence to him.
Investigation later connected Brooks to armed robberies at a New Albany gas station May 22, July 9 and Aug. 4. Court records show he admitted to police his involvement in the three events, listing items taken as "money, tobacco products and [Juul] pods," and said the gun seized from his home had been the same in surveillance video.
Johnson has an initial hearing Tuesday in Floyd County Superior Court No. 1. Online court records do not show hearing dates for Brooks.
