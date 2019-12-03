SELLERSBURG — A juvenile has been hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in Sellersburg this afternoon. 

Clark County dispatch confirmed that the incident happened around 4 p.m. at the 600 block of South Indiana Avenue in Sellersburg. 

Tri-Township Fire & Rescue Chief Amir Mousavi confirmed that the pedestrian hit was a juvenile and was initially taken to Clark Memorial Hospital, but could not clarify the child's age. 

Newsgathering partner Wave 3 News reported that the child has since been taken to Norton Hospital; the condition is unknown. 

Staff reporters Aprile Rickert and Tara Schmelz contributed to this story. 

