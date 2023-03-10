JEFFERSONVILLE — A Southern Indiana-based Japanese restaurant chain will soon open a new location in downtown Jeffersonville.
Kabuki Hibachi & Ramen is preparing to open a restaurant at the former Ramiro's Cantina location at 253 Spring St.
Ramiro's recently moved to a new location at 149 Spring St. in downtown Jeffersonville.
Kabuki owner Garry Nakawijaya aims to open the new restaurant on Monday, March 20. It will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Kabuki also has two other brick-and-mortar locations in Southern Indiana. A Jeffersonville location at 2784 Meijer Road opened in 2021, and another opened at 5170 Charlestown Road in New Albany last summer.
The restaurant also has food trucks in Clarksville and Louisville.
He said people in the Southern Indiana and Louisville area have welcomed the restaurant, and he hopes to soon open another location in Louisville.
"People here really support us — that's why we're growing really fast in two years," he said. "Then I saw the location in downtown Jeffersonville and decided to expand there before we expand in Louisville. We're still figuring out where we're going to put in a restaurant over there."
Like the other restaurants, the menu for the downtown Jeffersonville location will feature a variety of ramen, hibachi and sushi dishes. Beverages will include bubble tea.
Nakawijaya said the restaurant features house-made ingredients.
"We make everything from scratch — all the sauce for hibachi," he said. "We make everything ourselves. On the ramen, we use a good broth. We cook a really long time for the broth and everything."
