SOUTHERN INDIANA — Clark County resident Mireya Hampton, just four years old when former president Barack Obama was elected to his first term in 2008, spent her earliest years growing up in a country where the highest office was held by a man who looked like her and her family members.
On Wednesday, she watched as history was made again when Kamala Harris was sworn in as the first woman, the first Black and Asian person to hold the office of vice president, alongside now-President Joe Biden. Although Hampton, now 16, is realistic about waiting to see what happens with the new administration, she sees it as a moment of inspiration.
“I feel like it shows Black girls like me [that] there’s more to us than the stereotypes that are pushed on us all the time, and for women in general,” the Jeffersonville High School student said. “She’s a woman...as a woman and Black person, that shows that we can be more than what we are told or how we act or how we are supposed to act.”
A CALL FOR UNITY
Wednesday’s inauguration came 11 months after the first cases of COVID-19 were identified in the U.S.
It came half a year after demonstrations across the country erupted in ongoing protest, to fight for justice and against the racial and ethnic inequality that has been a part of the U.S. since its founding.
And it came nearly exactly two weeks to the hour after a mob of protestors — believing that the election had been stolen by Biden and Harris and stirred by months of rhetoric along those lines — stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress was beginning to certify the election for Biden.
The new administration seemed to address the division, the inequality, the fear with a message of unity and a move toward fixing and healing.
“We must meet this moment as the United States of America,” Biden said during his inauguration speech. “...We must end this uncivil war.”
Energy was high Wednesday afternoon as Hampton and her family — mother Teah Williams-Hampton, father Miguel Hampton and Aunt Nikki Williams — were gathered to watch the post-inauguration celebrations. A family with a long history of alumni from Historically Black Colleges and Universities, they were proud to see that represented not only with Vice President Harris herself, but other speakers and performers surrounding the ceremony.
When Harris started to take her oath just before noon, Nikki said that got her.
“It was weird because I was not expecting to get emotional but just hearing her say the words and just seeing who she was...it’s a huge pride thing to see the first Black woman striving to be somewhere we never thought that we would be,” she said. “...Seeing it in real life and knowing what we’ve been through in the past few months protesting, speaking up for what’s right, it hit me all at once.”
Her sister Teah added that she noted the importance of seeing others there such as former First Lady Michelle Obama, J Lo performing “This Land is Our Land,” and the diverse makeup of the new administration’s cabinet picks.
“The whole event today was just amazing and it was so inclusive and it represents who we’re supposed to be and what we are striving to be,” she said, adding that with Biden’s remarks — on wanting to stop this ‘uncivil war,’ with talks of common values, said she’s cautiously optimistic and that active inclusivity must follow.
“We’re still striving to not only have common values but to see those values in ways that are beneficial to everybody,” she said.
Her daughter, who’s now seen both the first Black president and first Black female vice president elected in her young life, said she’s waiting too.
“I’m curious to see what is going to happen,” she said. “It’s a safe unknowing — I feel safe but I don’t know what could happen.”
A PATH FORWARD
Nicole Yates, president of the New Albany/Floyd County NAACP, said what she experienced watching the inauguration was the same joy she’d felt when Obama was elected as the first Black president.
“I can tell you that now, not only can little Black boys say ‘I can be the president,’ but little Black girls can say ‘I can be the president’ as well,” she said. “I think that for a people and a nation and a country, this sets the tone that Black people will no longer be ‘tolerated,’ we will be treated fairly and we will be given the same opportunities as other people in this country.”
Yates said she felt the tone of the inauguration ceremonies speaks to a potential for a positive path forward, although it will take work.
“It’s a very historic moment for our country, for Black people and for women,” she said. “I feel like order, decency, respect and democracy will be restored. This is the beginning of a path forward and hopefully we can build unity. When you know better, you do better.”
She said part of that work needs to be continuing to vote, and making sure to hold those in office accountable for their actions and words.
“When I say holding people accountable, that means that the status quo is no longer acceptable,” she said. “If people say that they run on a platform, we need to hold them accountable for what they’re going to do, what they said they were going to do.”
ROCKS IN THE ROAD
But even as Harris — a former prosecutor and U.S. Senator — has changed history by laying claim to this historically white male-dominated office, Yates and others say they know that as a Black woman, there will likely be much more scrutiny on her work and her life.
“Historically, Black women have had to work harder, perform harder, do better than everyone else and still not [be] given the same opportunities,” Yates said. “This will not be different for Vice President Kamala Harris. She will have to prove herself and continue to do that over and over again as her ability is challenged in this country.”
Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges, the first woman to hold such office in Clark County history, expressed similar sentiment, saying she believes that the assumption of capability given to the men who traditionally hold more elected offices does not always extend to the women who do.
“I think there’s an implicit bias in thinking that a man who gets elected to a high position of power is just inherently trained to do what they’ve been elected to do, and I think that women have to go a little bit farther and actively demonstrate that they have the skills to do what they’re doing,” she said.
“We might be shattering the glass ceiling so to say, but those shards are pretty sharp.”
She added that Harris’ election is very significant, in that it can be incredibly empowering for young people and marginalized groups to see someone who looks like them in such a high position.
“I am thrilled that the first women to obtain that level of power or position is not only a woman, she’s also multi-ethnic,” Hodges said. “I think about all the young girls out there right now seeing her step into this role, seeing her getting sworn in today.
“There’s an entire generation of people who will never not know that a woman was vice president. That’s huge.”
She added that women can bring a different type of leadership, which is more inclusive, something she said she’s already pleased to see with the Biden-Harris administration as a whole.
“Because women have historically been prevented from assuming positions of power, it makes us keenly aware that our representation matters,” she said, adding that it’s something she is conscious of in her appointments to boards and within the city. “I think that women bring that with them. and I think Joe Biden has demonstrated that in the makeup of his cabinet and the selection of his VP.”
REJECTING INEQUALITY
Even as Harris made history Wednesday, some wonder what took so long. The answer is complex but Leigh Viner, assistant professor of philosophy who also teaches women and gender studies and heads that program at IUS, said it has always been rooted in power structures — some conscious, some not. But she believes now is a historic moment in history that is bringing changes.
“We’re kind of at this moment of reckoning where there are a lot of people looking back saying ‘who are we?’” she said. “There’s always been this ideal of America as a beacon of freedom and equality and opportunity and contrasting it with the reality has been much more difficult to cope with and be honest about.”
She said efforts to be honest about that are often met with backlash — what she calls the “paradox of American history.”
“But the antidote is to shine light on it,” she said. “...Many times people aren’t conscious of those dynamics, it’s more just this emotional reaction to having to deal with a woman who’s above you or a person of color above you. People just have to resist it and shine a light on it and reject it as unacceptable.”
