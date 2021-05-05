FLOYD COUNTY — It's not as much the cost, but the matter of fairness that's driving potential changes in Floyd County's stormwater fees.
Floyd County Commissioner Tim Kamer, who is also a member of the county's drainage board, outlined the modifications he would like to see approved for fees during a Tuesday meeting. Specifically, he wants agricultural fees brought in line with those charged to residential customers.
“These changes are important. I think we need to make them,” Kamer said.
His presentation included multiple options, but one aspect that didn't change regardless of the path was the evening of agriculture and residential stormwater charges.
Residential property owners are charged a flat $39 fee annually regardless of the size of their lots. Those who own farm land are also charged $39 a year, but they can be assessed additional fees based on how much of their property is labeled impervious based on surveys by the stormwater department.
It's a similar system that's used to determine stormwater fees for industrial and commercial properties, but Kamer said those parcels often have much higher percentages of impervious surface compared to farm land.
There are credits available to farmers who implement certain procedures to reduce runoff, but Kamer and others have argued the process can be time consuming for ag property owners.
Under the option favored by Kamer, residential and farm property owners would pay the same $41 flat annual fee, which appears on property tax bills. Farmers wouldn't be charged more regardless of the size of their property, and thus, the credit system would be removed.
The option, based on the likelihood that another 500 lots will be coming online in the next few years based on developments already approved, would generate close to the same amount of revenue stormwater currently garners.
The department is projected to take in about $773,000 in 2021 based on about 15,000 bills. New Albany has its own stormwater department and isn't under the county's purview.
Kamer said he's spent nine months researching the issue, and wants to ensure the department doesn't lose funding by any changes that could be made.
“We need to keep our services level,” Kamer said. “We need to make sure that the stormwater team can provide what they need, but to also get agriculture down to an even, fair fee.”
The county's stormwater rates haven't changed since 2007. The funds foot drainage improvement projects as mandated through the U.S. Clean Water Act. Though it's a federal mandate, no federal dollars are provided to meet the requirements, so local communities typically charge stormwater fees.
No action was taken on Kamer's presentation Tuesday. On Wednesday, he encouraged residents, specifically those who may be opposed to the changes, to attend the 4:30 p.m. meeting on June 1 at Pine View Government Center to state their points of view.
“I've had almost 180 people who personally sent me a message that said they were in support of this, but I want to make sure that we have ample opportunity for the public to say they're opposed to it and why,” Kamer said.
He added a vote by the stormwater board would likely not occur until July. The commissioners would have to take up the issue if changes are OKd by the board, though it would serve as a clear indication of their intentions as all three commissioners are members of the body.
One person who emphasized clear support for Kamer's plan is Dennis Konkle, who spoke during Tuesday's meeting in representation of Floyd County Farm Bureau.
“His presentation gives agriculture what we were promised nearly 15 years ago — that we would be treated as a single-family dwelling and therefore we would be equal,” Konkle said.
Floyd County resident P.J. Moore also spoke in support of the proposed changes. He also suggested the county examine impact fees that could be charged to developers when building large subdivisions to account for any loss of revenue by reducing ag charges.
“Nobody is turning subdivisions into farms, but they are turning farms into subdivisions,” Moore said.
For more information on the county's stormwater policy and fees, go to floydcounty.in.gov.
