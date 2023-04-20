GEORGETOWN — Reny Keener has been selected as Georgetown’s town manager.
He will be Georgetown’s first town manager in more than a decade. At Monday’s meeting, the Georgetown Town Council voted 4-0 to bring the position back to the town government after it was removed in 2008.
Keener was appointed at Monday’s meeting, and he is set to begin as Georgetown Town Manager on April 24. For the past two years, he has served as manager of special initiatives at One Southern Indiana (1si).
Georgetown Town Council President Chris Loop said the new town manager will help navigate the growth the town is facing.
“With the growth that the town has experienced in the last few years with some of the opportunities that we have out there for partnerships with state and local government and just grant opportunities, we felt like the timing was right to bring somebody back into this position and try to help the council basically execute not only our downtown redevelopment plan but just some of the regional efforts that are going on,” he said.
According to a Thursday news release, Keener will manage the “day-to-day oversight of the administrative duties” for the Town of Georgetown and help the town council’s “vision for the future of Georgetown become a reality.”
His responsibilities will include grant-writing, development of strategic plans and offering “great quality of service to the residents of Georgetown,” according to the release.
“Bringing this position back and bringing Reny into that position is going to allow for the public to have quicker access to certain things from the town council,” Loop said. “It’s also going to take some workload off of our town engineer and our town attorney, which we expect will give us some cost savings there.”
He said the Georgetown Town Council began its search for the town manager in February, and Keener stood out due to his experience in various fields.
Keener’s educational background includes a degree from the Indiana University School of Public and Environmental Affairs, where he received a master’s in local government management.
“So all of my schooling was based on how to become town manager or a city manager in the future,” Keener said.
He served for nearly four years as the assistant superintendent of the Floyd County Parks and Recreation Department. His work included the management of the Southern Indiana Sports Complex, as well as supporting projects such as the development of Kevin Hammersmith Park in New Albany and the creation of Story Walks at the county’s parks.
Keener was involved in the administration of Our Southern Indiana Regional Development Authority during his time at 1si before. He then worked to guide the economic development department.
“I have a wide range of skills, whether that be parks, grant writing, community development or economic development,” he said.
Loop said as the town seeks grants, Georgetown “really needed somebody with some knowledge, and we think Reny’s going to bring that to us as far as helping us with funding on some of these large projects.”
Keener said his goal is working with the council and Georgetown residents to “create a place where people are going to want to live, work and hopefully play.”
He mentioned projects such as the addition of new sidewalks in Georgetown.
“Georgetown is trying to become more walkable and make the community connected to different assets, so we want to make sure that people can walk down the roads, walk down to the park, to Georgetown Elementary, to the different shopping centers and restaurants,” Keener said.
This is a “crucial time for the Town of Georgetown,” he said. He feels that it is important to preserve the historic nature of Georgetown while also focusing on new development.
He mentioned local developments such as Novaparke Innovation & Technology Campus in Edwardsville.
“There’s a lot of development happening inside Georgetown, but there’s a lot of it happening outside,” Keener said. “Novaparke is going to be a key contributor in making sure that we have great high-paying jobs where people can live in Georgetown and they don’t have to commute into Louisville — they can find a high-quality job right there.”
Floyd County is planning a 200-acre regional park near Novaparke, and Keener intends to “work with the county on making sure that Georgetown is also part of that development that’s taking place so it looks like one smooth transition from town to county.”
He is grateful to the Georgetown Town Council for allowing him to serve the community, he said.
“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to make Georgetown a great place to live, a destination for people to come to and where the impact that I’ll be doing you’ll be able to see through generations to come,” Keener said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.