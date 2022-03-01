SELLERSBURG — Anyone who's visited Sellersburg recently may have seen red signs dotting some roadways, asking to Keep Sellersburg Small.
It's part of a grassroots movement started by a lifelong resident that's grown to a Facebook Group with nearly 800 members.
Founder Levi Dailey said he's working to preserve the small town feel in his hometown, and a town official said he's open to a conversation about it.
Dailey said he's sold about 30 signs so far and the group is trying to get more.
For him, he said he's worried about traffic in town and the population growing to be too large for the town to support, especially as new housing is being built.
He cited traffic issues on Route 31 and Highway 60 as some concerns.
Dailey isn't alone. Other residents are showing support for this movement.
"I thought, maybe it's time to see if other people feel the same way," he said. "So I started the Facebook page, invited a few friends and it just took off after a week."
He said the group is looking for a stopping point on new development, since Sellersburg is a small area.
For Dailey, a happy medium with the city would be prioritizing local businesses over chains, like Wendy's.
"Something local, like (new restaurant) Faidodos is great, because that's not going to draw people in off the interstate and add to traffic," he said. "You'll have people in Sellersburg who will support Sellersburg."
Change is coming to the town as the Sellersburg 2040 comprehensive plan was unveiled in 2020 and received the Outstanding Comprehensive Plan Award by the Indiana Association of the American Planning Association last year.
It was approved by Sellersburg Town Council in October 2020 and one of its components includes working with the Indiana Department of Transportation to upgrade and maintain state roads and improve the U.S. 31 corridor in town.
The plan also includes zoning improvements and looks to expand the town's parks system and encourage investment when it comes to redevelopment. Part of the plan calls for the extension of Camp Run Parkway, which is now underway.
Camp Run Commons apartments are being constructed in the area. The town also approved plans for the Wendy's on Camp Run Road and County Road 311 last summer. Dailey cited this Wendy's as another concern and said it could attract traffic coming off the highway.
Sellersburg Town Manager Charlie Smith told the News and Tribune he welcomes conversation with the group and is open to having a separate meeting or workshop to discuss its concerns.
Smith said Sellersburg isn't looking for big box stores to come in and the goal is small, community-feeling development.
As for traffic, he said the issue is Sellersburg is right off I-65, in the middle of Jeffersonville, Clarksville and Charlestown and sits between two interstate exits.
"We aren't a small town in the middle of nowhere...we are going to have traffic," he said. "Being seven minutes (from Louisville) it gives us a very unique set of challenges."
Smith said growth is going to happen and private property owners will sell land, however no one wants every part of Sellersburg to become an apartment complex.
"The community has a very strong history of being a small community," he said. "We need to preserve and protect that and be respectful for what opportunities may come."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.