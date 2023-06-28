SOUTHERN INDIANA — Glitter raining down. Bright colors bursting in the sky. Thunderous claps accentuating every moment.
With the Fourth of July holiday nearing, many people are gearing up to celebrate with family, friends and fireworks. While celebrations are expected and encouraged, it is also important to be aware of state and local rules surrounding the use of explosive devices. In Indiana, many municipalities follow state rules, but some areas tighten or loosen restrictions based on local government.
And although people might be making the most of the holiday, pets often fare differently. Here are some tips about how to keep pets safe during the Fourth plus a look at state and local firework laws.
PET SAFETY
While the celebratory crackle of fireworks can be exciting for humans, the loud noise from explosions can be stressful for pets.
Jennifer Easterling, practice manager at Eastside Animal Hospital in Jeffersonville, advises pet owners to take extra precautions in the days leading up to and on the Fourth.
In general, it is smart to keep pets inside during celebrations to avoid the risk of them running away out of fear, Easterling said. As much as pet owners may want their furry friends to be a part of the festivities, it is better to put animals in safe rooms or crates, she said. Playing music or the TV can also create a calm environment for pets and distract them from the noise of fireworks.
Owners of pets with a known sensitivity to noise should make sure they have anxiety medication before celebrations begin, and should administer it a couple of hours before festivities so it has time to kick in before the fireworks start. Easterling said if a pet does not have medication but could benefit from it, owners should contact a local veterinarian to discuss treatment.
Pets’ body language can alert owners to signs of anxiety or upset. Animals may hide when they are stressed, Easterling said, and curl up into a ball. Owners can also watch for panting, pacing, shaking and crying.
Jeffersonville Animal Shelter, which partners with Eastside, sees an increase in lost pets over the Fourth holiday, Easterling said. Keeping microchip information up-to-date and having a current picture of a pet is the best way to make sure the animal can be identified and returned if it escapes.
If a pet does get loose, owners can notify the microchip company, which will inform nearby animal shelters to be on the lookout. Social media can also be a valuable tool for finding lost pets, Easterling said. There are several pet lost-and-found pages and general community pages on Facebook, where Southern Indiana residents can post information about lost pets and alert others to animals they find.
Jeffersonville Animal Shelter holds stray pets for 7 days before they become adoptable, Easterling said.
Hot weather can be a hazard all summer long, so making sure pets have plenty of water is essential, Easterling said. She also encouraged pet owners to measure pavement temperature by holding their hand to the ground for 5 seconds — if the pavement is too hot for their hand, it’s too hot for paws, too, and they should wait until it cools down to take their pets for a walk.
Under Indiana state law, fireworks may be possessed and used by people over 18. People younger than 18 may use fireworks only if a person 18 or older is present.
Indiana has set times for when fireworks can be used, but specifics also vary by municipality. For the Fourth of July, Labor Day, Memorial Day and New Year’s Eve, Hoosiers can discharge fireworks from 9 a.m. to midnight, according to the Indiana State Police. Fireworks can be discharged any other day year-round from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Fireworks in Indiana must be consumer fireworks, a type of firework made for public use that is usually smaller and less powerful than display fireworks. Typically, consumer fireworks may only be set off at the owner’s property or another person’s property with permission, or at special discharge locations.
NEW ALBANY
New Albany follows state law for July 4th, according to the city ordinance. This means New Albany residents can use fireworks from 9 a.m. to midnight on July 4, Labor Day, Memorial Day and New Year’s Eve, as well as from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. other days.
JEFFERSONVILLE
Jeffersonville’s 2018 firework ordinance states people can set off fireworks from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. beginning June 28 through July 9, with expanded hours — 10 a.m. to midnight — on the day of the Fourth. Fireworks are also permitted from 10 a.m. on New Year’s Eve to 1 a.m. New Year’s Day.
CLARKSVILLE
The town of Clarksville prohibits the use of fireworks on most days except for some holidays.
Residents may set off fireworks June 29 through July 9 between the hours of 5 p.m. and 2 hours after sunset, except for on the Fourth of July when fireworks can be used between 10 a.m. and midnight.
Fireworks may also be discharged starting 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset during the Friday, Saturday and Sunday before Memorial Day and Labor Day, and from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on the day of those holidays.
On New Year’s Eve, fireworks can be used starting 10 a.m. until 1 a.m. on Jan. 1.
CHARLESTOWN
Charlestown does not have a local fireworks ordinance, and defers to state regulations, Charlestown Director of Communications Brian Smith said.
SELLERSBURG
Sellersburg residents looking to set off fireworks may do so from 9 a.m. until 2 hours after sunset June 29 to July 3 and July 5 to July 9. On the Fourth of July, Memorial Day, Labor Day and New Year’s Eve, fireworks may be discharged from 9 a.m. until midnight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.