CORYDON — When Corydon resident Justin Bliss opened the old keepsake chest that belonged to his late father, its contents offered snapshots of the past, including decades of family, local and national history.
It has been two years since his father, Joseph "Joe" Bliss, died at age 81, but until last Saturday, Justin had not looked through the chest, located in his parents' home at their family farm in Corydon. He currently lives at the house with his wife, and he was in the process of cleaning for a family get-together when he started going through the chest.
For about six hours, he browsed through the contents of the chest, and he didn't stop until about 10 p.m. that night. He found newspapers, magazines, old family photos, Valentines Day cards, a stamp collection and other objects that told the story of his father's life and the many decades he experienced.
Some documents in the chest show big moments in national history, such as memorabilia related to President John F. Kennedy's presidential campaign and a Nov. 22, 1963 New Albany Tribune with the news of Kennedy's assassination. Others show his family history, including a high school photo of Justin's grandmother from the 1930s, a conservation plan map for the family farm and a 1979 Corydon Democrat newspaper containing his grandfather's obituary. One of the objects Justin found was a belt adorned with his father's name.
"Some things were before my time, but it kind of shows my heritage," Justin said. "Some things just brought back some memories of my dad… it just brought back some memories and feelings and whatnot."
Justin wasn't ready to open the chest immediately after his father's death, because he knew it would be an emotional experience that brought back memories of his father. Certain things that belonged to his father are difficult for him to move because of those memories of his father, he said, including the chest and his dad's recliner in their living room.
"It took a lot of strength, I guess you could say, before I could actually open it up, because I knew the emotions would be in this chest," he said.
His father was a Marine veteran, farmer, cattleman and naturalist, and he was dedicated to conservation and forestry, Justin said. He worked at both International Harvester and Fire King in Louisville, and after retiring, he worked as a grist miller and tour guide at Squire Boone Caverns and Village in Harrison County. He was also a coach for the Harrison County 4-H forestry club.
His father was beloved in the community, he said, and he had a "heck of a good life."
"He was people person," he said. "Everybody loved him and adored him. He was just a good, good person. I’ve almost said to some people, I kind of wish my dad wasn’t as good of a person, because it kind of hurts more that he’s gone."
Since looking through the trunk, Justin has posted photos of old local newspapers in the "Corydon and Harrison Township Memories" Facebook group, and he has sent photos of ads to several longtime companies that remain in business. He still hasn't made his way through all of the items stored in the chest, and he plans to continue uploading more photos to Facebook as he continues.
His father always kept everything, Justin said, and he plans to hold onto the chest and the items it contains.
"It’s kind of one of those things where Dad thought it was special enough to keep, so I’m just going to slide it right back in [the chest] and let it sit there until I decide there’s something else that needs to be done with it," he said.
Justin compares his father's habit of collecting memorabilia to the way he documents events in his own life.
" I document stuff through photography," he said. "I travel a lot. I always take tons and tons of pictures and make [digital] albums of my travels. He did the same thing, but without the technology, I guess you could say."
