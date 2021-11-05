NEW ALBANY — The sound of laughter filled Indiana University Southeast's Ogle Center on Thursday night, as Jeopardy! champion and host Ken Jennings entertained a full house by detailing his near lifelong love of gameshows and his unmatched winning streak that made him an internationally-known figure.
But Jennings wrapped up his hour-long talk on a serious note.
While technological advances have made it easier to obtain information, people shouldn't just rely on their cell phones or a computer for acquiring knowledge, Jennings said.
To maintain a strong society, humanity must thirst for awareness and prioritize facts, and that's a process that never ends regardless of age, he continued.
“It's like living your life in the form of a question,” Jennings said.
Jennings set a record with a 74-game victory streak that earned him more than $2.5 million after first appearing on Jeopardy! in 2004. Aside from the late host of the show, Alex Trebek, Jennings is among the most notable figures associated with Jeopardy!.
Jennings has been featured in several special Jeopardy! tournaments and, along with actress Mayim Bialik, is hosting the gameshow at least through the end of 2021.
Jennings hinted during his comments Thursday that he would like the interim host job to turn into a full-time gig, as he emphasized his passion for Jeopardy!, which began when he was a child and living with his family in Southern Korea.
Jennings developed an infatuation for gameshows even before he started school in the U.S., and with few options for viewing in South Korea, where his family moved due to his father's job, he found daily solace in Jeopardy!.
It was the only U.S. gameshow broadcast after school on the Armed Forces Network, Jennings recalled, and he along with some of his friends did their best to catch every show.
“Every day when we got home, Jeopardy! was on,” Jennings said. “As a result, we were a fourth grade class of obsessed Jeopardy! fans.”
Jennings, 47, dreamed as a child of appearing on the show. In 2004, that dream became a reality.
Jennings was living in Salt Lake City with his wife and working as a software engineer when he got his chance. He told the crowd at IUS how difficult the application process is, and how it's an honor just to get on the show even if you lose.
But Jennings lasted well beyond his first appearance. He set American gameshow records by winning 74 straight games and earning $2.52 million.
While the streak made Jennings a star, his success is widely-known. But the behind the scenes action isn't so transparent, and Jennings discussed production, Alex Trebek's off-air demeanor and the buzzer sweet spot during his comments.
It's actually a federal crime to rig a gameshow, so Jeopardy! contestants were largely kept in seclusion away from Trebek and any potential interference with the integrity of the program.
But Jennings said when the contestants were on stage, they got to witness a full display of Trebek's personality.
It was common for Trebek to mingle with the fans during commercial breaks. Jennings said Trebek was an endearing figure and that probably didn't always translate to television viewers due to the former host's quick rebuttals and corrections of contestants, Jennings said.
Jennings referenced Monday, which marks the one-year anniversary of Trebek's death, as he said he still misses him. Trebek's candidness about his cancer diagnosis and his honesty in how it affected his life were remarkable attributes and inspiring, Jennings said.
“He kept working until the end, because that's the place where he felt healthy,” Jennings said.
Jeopardy! may be a gameshow, but it's also an institution for millions of fans. Trebek would have wanted the show to continue, and that's what the current hosts and producers are focused on, Jennings continued.
“That's the great thing about Jeopardy. Families watch it together. It's part of the fabric of our lives,” he said.
While Trebek's death and Jennings' warnings about relying too much on tech for knowledge were serious notes, much of his talk was light-hearted.
He drew several laughs from the crowd while discussing his rivalry with the supercomputer, Watson, which beat him in a game of Jeopardy! in 2011.
Jennings talked about finding the sweet spot for the contestant buzzer. If you attempted to buzz-in while the answer is being read, there's a slight penalty delay that can hamper a contestant's chances, he said.
And while it may seem like a small part of the show, adjusting to the buzzer was one of the hardest parts for contestants. Jennings said they didn't have practice before arriving on the day of the shows, and it took time to adjust and figure out when they should push the button.
Then there's the pressure of actually competing in the show.
“Nothing in your life can prepare you for how stressful it is to actually play Jeopardy!,” Jennings said.
Another facet of the show that many fans don't realize is that five programs are recorded in one day. Jennings said that contestants also have to keep the details of the shows private before the program airs, which usually occurs a few months after they're filmed.
It was hard to keep all that information to himself when he was flying back and forth from Salt Lake City to Los Angeles in 2004, Jennings said, as he joked about coming up with reasons to explain to outside of his family why he was traveling so much.
Jennings was a guest as part of IUS' Sanders Speaker Series. With many college students in attendance, he encouraged everyone in the audience to be lifelong learners and to follow their dreams.
Along with hosting Jeopardy!, Jennings is also an author and a Podcast host.
