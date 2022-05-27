Years ago, when a local Episcopal church built its new sanctuary, the bishop gave me a tour and pointed out the red doors. He said traditionally and historically, many churches had red front doors.
One reason is that red is symbolic of the blood of Jesus, our entry into salvation. Another reason, he said, is that historically, red church doors were a sign to people fleeing persecution or seeking political asylum that they could find a safe place there. As long as they stayed behind church doors, they couldn’t be touched.
The red door was a sign of sanctuary, of safety and refuge.
It’s said that during the medieval England Wars of the Roses, soldiers who were losing the battle would rush to the nearest church to hide out. Even enemies wouldn’t violate the red door; no one was allowed to harm or capture anyone inside a church.
Now, whenever I see a church with a red door I think of “sanctuary” and of being safe.
Not all churches have red doors, but most churches have a sanctuary, whether it’s grand with high ceilings and rich wooden pews or a multipurpose room with basketball hoops at either end. A church sanctuary is its worship space, where the congregation meets with God.
Most churches have a sanctuary, but are they true sanctuaries where people can find a safe place?
Here’s a welcome message I found online from a church:
“We extend a special welcome to those who are single, married, divorced, filthy rich, dirt poor, yo no habla Ingles.
“We welcome you if you can sing like Andrea Bocelli or can’t carry a note in a bucket. You’re welcome here if you’re ‘just browsing,’ just woke up or just got out of jail. … We welcome soccer moms, NASCAR dads, starving artists, tree-huggers, latte-sippers, vegetarians, junk-food eaters.
“We welcome those who are in recovery or still addicted. We welcome you if you’re having problems or you’re down in the dumps or if you don’t like ‘organized religion.’ We’ve been there too.
“If you blew all your offering money at the dog track, you’re welcome here. … We welcome those who are inked, pierced or both. We offer a special welcome to those who could use a prayer right now, had religion shoved down your throat as a kid or got lost in traffic and wound up here by mistake. We welcome tourists, seekers and doubters, bleeding hearts — and you!”
That’s a red door church.
A red door church demonstrates the love of God, my pastor once said. “When you experience the radical acceptance of God, you give it to others, you cut people slack,” he said. “It’s about Jesus loving us so well that we love others.”
Not that we celebrate each other’s sin, but we welcome fellow sinners dearly loved by the Father because of grace, standing with and walking with each other as God changes us and makes us better.
A red door church doesn’t love perfectly, but it does seek to love as we have been loved and forgive as we have been forgiven.
Not every church is a safe place, but every church should be. Every church should be a sanctuary, a place where the only requirement to enter is a desire to come in.
Maybe if more churches had red doors, more people would come. Actually, if more churches offered true sanctuary, the color of the door wouldn’t matter.
