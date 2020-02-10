The Kentuckiana Herb Society presents its annual event “You’re Berry Welcome!” on Saturday, March 28, at Huber’s Orchard & Winery’s Plantation Hall, 19816 Huber Road, Borden. The Herb of the Year is the Rubus family of plants — raspberry, blackberry and others. They will be discussed by guest speakers.
The schedule is as follows:
• 9 a.m. — Registration and morning tea — pastries, fruit, juice, tea and coffee. Shop KHS Market Place, Thieneman’s Herbs & Perennials, and other vendors.
• 9:45 a.m. — Kentuckiana Herb Society Welcome
• 10 a.m. — “Sharing the Fruits of Your Labor: Nature’s Edibles That Support Wildlife,” Emily Wood, Indiana Wildlife Association
• 11 a.m. — “Growing Organic Berries Successfully in the Ohio Valley Region,” Darren Bender-Beauregard, Brambleberry Farm
• Noon — Hot buffet lunch and more shopping
• 1:30 p.m. — “Berries to Beverages: Infusions, Lemonades, Syrups and Shrubs,” Lelia Gentle, DreamCatcher Farm
• 3 p.m. — Conclusion, door prizes and raffle
Registration of $45 (deadline March 20) includes presentations, continental breakfast, hot buffet lunch, raffle, and marketplace vendors. Download registration at www.kentuckianaherbsociety.org or contact Jett Rose at jettellen@yahoo.com or 812-590-4604.
